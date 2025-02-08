Search Warrants Executed At Two Midland Locations

As a result of an ongoing investigation by members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) attached to the Southern Georgian Bay, Huronia West and Collingwood OPP Detachments assisted by uniform members and OPP Central Region Canine (K-9), search warrants were executed at two separate locations in the Town of Midland on the morning of February 6, 2025.

As a result, numerous stolen items along with a quantity of a substance believed to be cocaine were recovered and the following individuals have been arrested and charged in connection to this investigation.

Kyle Vartiainen 33 years of Midland has been charged criminally with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm (two counts)

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act.

Peter Alfred Norman 40 years of Midland has been charged criminally with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000 – in Canada

Unlawfully in Dwelling House

Theft Under $5000

Jade Marjorie Brideau-Parton 29 years of Midland has been charged criminally with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Cocaine contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substances Act

These accused persons have been released from custody to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 20, 2025.

Also charged in connection to this investigation is Kathleen Hunt 33 years of Leamington who was arrested on November 19, 2024, on the following charges relating to this investigation and further related investigations.

Trafficking in property obtained by crime

Break & Enter a place and steal a firearm

Knowledge of Unauthorized Possession of Firearm (three counts)

Theft Over $5000

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – in Canada

Forgery (two counts)

Use, deals, acts on forged document (two counts)

And Further arrested and charged on February 6, 2025 with the offences of

Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence

Uttering Threats – Cause death or Bodily Harm

Trafficking in property obtained by crime (two counts)

The accused remains in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date.

Previous Story:

FROM: SOUTHERN GEORGIAN BAY OPP DATE: SEPTEMBER 20, 2024

Firearms Stolen From Tiny Township Home

An investigation is underway following a break and enter to a home in Tiny Township that resulted in the theft of several firearms and other items.

On the afternoon of September 15, 2024, members of the Southern Georgian Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police attended a residence in the area of Overhead Bridge Road and Concession 12 of Tiny Township to investigate a break and enter that occurred in the days prior.

It was discovered that many items of value were taken from the home including a gun safe containing three handguns. The stolen firearms are described as a Browning .22 caliber handgun, a CZ9 9mm handgun and a Smith and Wesson 939 revolver. The make of the gun safe is Hunt shield.

Detachment members are being assisted in the investigation by the Southern Georgian Bay Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) and the OPP Central Region Forensic Identification Service (FIS).