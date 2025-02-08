City Adopts Streamlined Sign By-Law For Downtown Orillia

Orillia Council has adopted a series of amendments to the City’s sign by-law aimed at reducing red tape, improving customer service, and providing greater flexibility for downtown businesses.

“One of Council’s priorities is business retention and expansion. By streamlining the sign by-law, we are reducing barriers for businesses and enhancing customer service, fostering a thriving and vibrant downtown core where businesses can focus on growth and innovation,” said Mayor Don McIsaac.

Key highlights of the sign by-law changes include:

Simplified Process: Downtown Orillia Business Improvement Area (DOBIA) staff will no longer review sign applications in addition to the City. All applications will be made directly to the City of Orillia for review and approval.

Greater Flexibility: Restrictions on signage design, such as font, colour, and logo size limits, have been removed, providing businesses more freedom to promote their brand.

Reduced Timeframes: The average time to obtain a sign permit will drop by 40 per cent.

The simplified process resulted from a Lean project, focused on optimizing value and time, and reflects feedback from downtown businesses. According to a recent DOBIA survey, 76 per cent favoured less restrictive signage criteria.

“This is a game-changer for downtown businesses,” said Michael Fredson, Chair of the Downtown Orillia BIA. “The revised by-law aligns with the realities of running a business today. It streamlines processes, cuts costs, and allows our members to focus on what matters, which is delivering great products and services to Orillia residents and visitors.”

Downtown businesses can learn more about when sign permits are required and the changes to the process by visiting orillia.ca/SignPermits or by contacting the Development Services and Engineering Department at 705-329-7258.