Two Vehicle Crash Investigation In Tiny Township Results In Numerous Charges

An overnight two vehicle crash investigation on Champlain Road at the intersection of the 16th Concession Road of Tiny Township has led to criminal charges for a Tiny Township resident.

Officers from the Southern Georgian Bay Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded at approximately 8:05 p.m. February 6, 2025 to a report of the crash and upon speaking with the involved drivers, an impaired driving investigation was commenced upon the at fault driver.

As a result of this investigation and a further investigation, 37 year old Codie Hall has been charged with the following offences.

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Failure to comply with undertaking (three counts)

The accused was held for a bail hearing and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice at a future date and was also served a 90 day drivers licence suspension with the involved vehicle being also subject to a 7 day vehicle impound in accordance to the Ministry of Transportation (ADLS) guidelines.