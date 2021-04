The OPP have conducted an extensive air, ground and water search since April 5, 2021 and as of 5 p.m. April 10, 2021 have concluded their active search efforts for the missing person.

Officers on patrol will continue monitor the searched area and anyone who may have any further information as to the whereabouts of Kamil Pawlus is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, opp.southern.georgian.bay@opp.ca or by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.crimestopperssdm.com .