The West Parry Sound OPP were on general patrol (April 8, 2021 at 3:30 pm) on Highway 124 in Whitestone Township. Officers stopped a vehicle and an investigation was initiated.

33-year-old Kyle Greenwood of-age of Whitestone Township was charged with operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited and Fail to surrender insurance card.

The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on May 20, 2021 and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days