Save South Muskoka Hospital: MAHC Hospital Redevelopment Plan Must Be Subject To Public Accountability

The Save South Muskoka Hospital Committee (SSMHC) writes in full support of the recent effort by municipal elected representatives and officials to subject the MAHC hospital redevelopment plan to further public accountability through the Town of Bracebridge and the District of Muskoka. Particularly, given the substantial local municipal tax dollars presently allotted to the hospital redevelopment, community support through our municipal elected officials is prudent and an essential pre-requisite to any redevelopment plan proceeding.

Local Share Funding Must Be Subject to Public Accountability The “local share” financial commitments amassed for the MAHC Made in Muskoka redevelopment model total a staggering $225 Million.

1 Hospital redevelopments in the province turn on, in part, local share funding.

2 While provincial dollars are a significant source of the redevelopment cost, the local and seasonal residents are funders of the hospital redevelopment and we have every right to a say.

The municipal funding commitments in Muskoka were provided to MAHC before the currently proposed Made in Muskoka model was known. It is reasonable that the public, and in turn, our municipal representatives, should request that the local share funding commitments be subject to proper public accountability. The urgency and need for this accountability results from MAHC's failure and refusal to apply any notion of respectful and fair treatment in its dealings with the public. For example, the sudden agenda and Board decision to advance the current model on July 2, 2024 caught many by surprise. It has resulted in a clear sense that the hallmarks of fair dealing, such as advance notice, are absent and of little concern with MAHC. SSMHC acknowledges recent discussions of the MAHC model at the council table: there is aforthcoming District of Muskoka discussion on Monday, July 15, 2024 and the Town of Bracebridge has dealt with this issue in its Planning Committee meeting of July 3, 2024 and Town Council meeting of July 10, 2024.

SSMHC has over 4,000 signatures on a petition calling on the District of Muskoka to withhold the local share funding until District Motion 158/2015 (September 21, 2015), calling on two acute care hospital sites in Muskoka is fully supported through the redevelopment plan.

SSMHC endorses the following conditions as material to the extension of any local share funds:

• That the Made in Muskoka Healthcare system be anchored by two, new, state-of-the-art

acute care hospitals that will serve the entire region and communities around the

District such as Almaguin and East Parry Sound;

• That the concerns of healthcare professionals be adequately addressed through two

separate consensus resolutions of medical doctors who are accredited and practice

predominately at either the Bracebridge or Huntsville site, each site with a distinct

voice;

and

• That there be an equitable distribution of acute care beds between the Huntsville and

Bracebridge sites relative to local population in the catchment area of each hospital

location Bed Counts Matter SSMHC asserts that the number of acute care beds at each hospital site do matter. Acute care beds provide for the long-term sustainability of hospital sites. Throughout Ontario, smaller hospitals struggle to survive in the regional model. SSHMC is advocating for a Bracebridge hospital site that is viable over the long term, including sufficient acute care services in order to recruit and retain specialists and surgeons to the Bracebridge site. Without this, the Bracebridge site could be subject to failure without primary, emergency care or robust specialist support. SSMHC does not support the assumptions proposed by MAHC that doctor recruitment or retention is not impacted by bed count.

Disappointment with Town of Huntsville Council Support

SSMHC is aware that MAHC obtained support from the General Committee of the Town of

Huntsville on June 26, 2024. While SSMHC is disappointed in this result, we are aware of many citizens in Huntsville and surrounding areas who are concerned about the implications for healthcare resulting from the Made in Muskoka model. The reality is that the discussion in north Muskoka is different than the discussion in south Muskoka because the current model does not present the same challenges in each part of the region. However, SSMHC encourages that a broad Muskoka solution that is appropriate for all communities as supported by the public and local medical professionals is the right path forward. SSMHC has endorsed, "Keep the Promise" as a key slogan which refers to the previous commitments made by the Town of Huntsville, the Town of Bracebridge and others for two acute care hospital sites in Muskoka.

Muskoka Lakes (June 12, 2024), Gravenhurst (June 18, 2024), District of Muskoka (May 23, 2024)

I.e. determined as a medical doctor who practices greater than 60% of their time at a particular MAHC hospital site the Promise” as a key slogan which refers to the previous commitments made by the Town of Huntsville, the Town of Bracebridge and others for two acute care hospital sites in Muskoka.

Responsibility of MAHC to Share Information for Detailed Input SSMHC has also heard recent criticism from representatives of MAHC about the lack of quality in the feedback received. Specifically, that the type of feedback on the model is not sufficiently fact based.

MAHC is not entitled to be so critical of the public’s feedback and commentary. MAHC alone

has the responsibility to provide quality and local healthcare to the community through the

redevelopment model. If MAHC is asking for detailed feedback, then SSMHC again calls on

MAHC to voluntarily share information concerning the metrics, assumptions and particulars

supporting its modelling for the Made in Muskoka approach. SSMHC also calls on MAHC to

produce its study with respect to the medical doctors’ “Care Closer to Home” model so that

SSMHC can understand the alleged $700M increase associated with that model.

SSMHC has produced several insightful and impactful reports on its position concerning the

substance of healthcare delivery in Muskoka. We would encourage feedback from MAHC on

these position statements which has not yet occurred. SSHMC will continue to engage on the substance of the redevelopment plans because we have to. We have a hospital board that is seemingly more annoyed by the prospect of public feedback than interested in fostering an actual culture of engagement. The public sees it plainly. This is no model for success.

MAHC cannot ignore public accountability. Bravo to our municipal elected representatives and officials at the Town of Bracebridge and the District of Muskoka who are ensuring the

appropriate public accountability over this process, now and going forward. SSMHC will

continue to provide reliable substantive information and grassroots support on this important issue.

