OPP Investigating Fatal ATV Collision In Powassan

One person has died as a result of an all-terrain vehicle collision.

On July 13, 2024, shortly before 5:00 p.m., the Powassan Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a collision involving an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) on Genesee Lake Road, Powassan.

Through investigation the driver, a 27-year-old of Powassan sustained life threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Powassan Ambulance and Powassan Fire Department attended the scene. The investigation is on-going with the assistance of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (T.I.M.E) Team.

Under the direction of the Office of Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service, a postmortem examination will take place at a later date.