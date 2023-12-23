Salvation Army In Canada Raises $10.9M In Christmas Kettles Prompting Urgent Appeal For Support To Reach $22M Goal

As of Monday, The Salvation Army in Canada has raised a vital $10.9 million through its iconic Christmas kettles. However, with a fundraising goal of $22 million and only days left in the campaign, the organization is facing a critical challenge as most communities are witnessing a decline in donation support compared to last year.

Despite the festive spirit and the generosity traditionally associated with the holiday season, The Salvation Army is almost 10% behind its fundraising efforts from the same period last year. This shortfall amounts to $1 million, posing a significant obstacle to the organization’s ability to provide essential services to those in need.

The decline in donations comes at a time when the demand for The Salvation Army’s assistance has surged by 30%. This increase in demand is particularly notable in some communities, where vulnerable individuals and families are grappling with unprecedented challenges exacerbated by the ongoing global situation.

Recent research conducted by The Salvation Army in Canada shows that 1 in 4 Canadians fear they don’t have enough income to cover their basic needs. One in five Canadians report skipping or reducing the size of at least one meal because they cannot afford to buy groceries. Also concerning is that almost three-quarters of Canadians struggled with food affordability last year, driving up the usage of food bank services.

The Salvation Army is urging Canadians to rally together and make a concerted effort to bridge the gap in donations. The $22 million fundraising goal is crucial to supporting the organization’s diverse programs, which include providing food, shelter, and other vital services to individuals and families facing hardship.

Lt Colonel John Murray, territorial secretary for communications, The Salvation Army in Canada, expressed gratitude for the generosity shown thus far and emphasized the urgency of the situation. “While we are immensely grateful for the $10.9 million raised, the decline in donations is concerning. The need has never been greater, and we are calling on communities across the country to come together and support their neighbours in need.”

Donations to The Salvation Army can be made through various channels, including the iconic Christmas kettles, online at SalvationArmy.ca, or by calling 1-800-SAL-ARMY. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant impact and help The Salvation Army continue its mission of serving those who are most vulnerable in our communities.