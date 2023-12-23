Orillia OPP Report Two More Impaired Drivers

The Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged two individuals with impaired operation related charges in unrelated incidents.

On December 20th, 2023, at about 2:18 p.m., officers from Orillia OPP responded to reports of male driver who had left a residence in Oro-Medonte while impaired. Officers were able to locate the male driver with his vehicle at a business in the City of Barrie. As a result of the investigation the male was found to be impaired and was arrested.

As a result, Shannon Blackmore, 51-years-old, from Oro-Medonte has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

On December 21st, 2023, at about 3:03 a.m., officers from Orillia OPP while on proactive patrol on Colborne St in the City of Orillia conducted a traffic stop after making observations of a motor vehicle. Based on the interaction with the driver, the investigating officer determined him to be impaired. The driver was then arrested.

As a result, Joseph Cain, 28-years-old, from Orillia has been charged with:

Operation while impaired-alcohol

Operation while impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Both accused persons in these unrelated investigations are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia, to answer to the charges at a later date in January 2024. As a result of these charges each of their driver’s licences has been suspended for 90 days, and their vehicles impounded for a period of 7 days.