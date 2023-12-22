Deck The Halls Safely This Year With Ten Tips From Central York Fire Services

This holiday season Central York Fire Services (CYFS) wants everyone to stay safe and make fire safety a top priority. As we enter the festive season, you may be spending more time in the kitchen while hosting holiday get-togethers.

Remember to never leave the kitchen unattended as this is the leading cause of fires in Ontario.

CYFS encourages residents to follow these 10 tips for a fire-safe holiday season:

Watch what you heat:

• Make a “kid-free zone” of at least three feet around the stove and areas where hot food or drinks are being prepared.

• If a grease fire occurs when cooking, cover it with a lid. Never pour water into the pan.

• Keep a close eye on anyone attempting to cook while under the influence of alcohol.

Alcohol is often a common factor in many fatal fires and it is important to be fully

coherent while preparing food or using any form of fire.

• Watch what you heat and never leave cooking unattended.

Go flameless:

• Go flameless. Battery-powered candles are a great alternative but if you must light up,

keep candles away from pets and children, put the candle in a sturdy container and

always blow it out when you leave the room.

• Keep matches and lighters out of the sight and reach of children. Matches and lighters

can be deadly in the hands of children. If you smoke, have only one lighter or book of

matches and always have it with you at all times. Remember to smoke outdoors and use

large and deep ashtrays.

Manage decorations:

• Do not overload outlets with extension cords and outlet extenders as this can cause

overheating which can start a fire.

• Water fresh trees daily and always keep the base of your Christmas tree trunk in water.

Keep Christmas trees away from any ignition sources such as the fireplace, heaters, or

candles.

Be prepared:

• Protect your family with carbon monoxide (CO) alarms. If your home has a fuel-fired

appliance or an attached garage – you must have working carbon monoxide (CO)

alarms outside all sleeping areas in your residence. Remember, most CO alarm models

do not last as long as your smoke alarms. Check your smoke and carbon monoxide

alarm batteries and expiration dates.

• Develop and practice a home fire escape plan with everyone in your home. In the case

of an emergency, evacuate the home and dial 9-1-1 from your chosen meeting location.

Make sure to follow CYFS on Facebook, Instagram and X for more holiday tips