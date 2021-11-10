RVH Reopens COVID, Cold And Flu Care Clinic

If you or a loved one is feeling unwell, you can book an appointment to be assessed and seen by a physician at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s (RVH) COVID, Cold & Flu Care Clinic at 29 Sperling Drive, Barrie. The clinic will reopen on November 10 and will provide assessments for symptoms of COVD-19, in addition to strep throat, bronchitis, pneumonia, cold, flu, and sinus infection as well as vomiting and diarrhea. This clinic was reopened to support the healthcare needs of the community and to ensure access to timely patient care during flu season. An appointment is required and can be booked online at www.rvh.on.ca/covid-19-information/covid-cold-flu-care-clinic/ or by calling 705-797-3120 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. From Nov. 10 to 21 the clinic will only be open on Wednesdays from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Beginning Nov. 22 the clinic hours will be extended to Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. When arriving please let the attendant at the security gate know you have an appointment at the COVID, Cold & Flu Care Clinic and you will be issued a pager. Park in the covered area located at the back of the building and remain in your car until you are paged. Once paged proceed through the side door marked COVID, Cold & Flu Care Clinic where a nurse will greet you and escort you directly into an exam room. COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at 29 Sperling Drive, Sunday – Thursday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Walk-ins for Dose 1 and Dose 2 vaccinations are accepted, however appointments are required for the Dose 3 COVID-19 booster. Those appointments must be booked through the provincial booking portal. If you require a COVID test, you must also book online – visit www.rvh.on.ca to book.