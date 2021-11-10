Justin Bieber And Tim Hortons Team Up To Bring New Menu And Merch Items In Canada

Justin shared with the Tims team that Timbits are his favourite item on the menu, which led to a multi-stage, iterative journey with Chef Tallis Voakes, Tim Hortons Director of Culinary Innovation, to experiment with different flavour combinations and collaborate on the recipes that guests can soon try for themselves.

“Doing a Tim Hortons collab has always been a dream of mine,” said Justin. “I grew up on Tim Hortons and it’s always been something close to my heart.”

Tim Hortons is thrilled with how Justin has been all-in on this partnership, said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons, including filming a fun TV commercial for the Timbiebs launch.

“What’s amazing about working with Justin is he has an authentic, lifelong relationship with Tims and he was so invested in working on Timbiebs and our future plans together,” said Bagozzi.

“He knows exactly what our guests already love about the Tims brand and he’s helping us deliver new menu innovations that we know they’re going to love. We’re really looking forward to what’s next.”

A lineup of Timbiebs merch will also be available in participating restaurants in Canada and the United States on Nov. 29 – more details will be announced soon.