Wednesday Morning Fire At Speedy Auto Glass In Midland

Southern Georgian Bay OPP are currently at scene assisting with traffic control after responding to a 911 call from the public at 8:12 a.m. November 10, 2021 of a reported explosion and fire on Hamelin Lane, Midland.

The Midland fire department is battling the blaze at Speedy Auto Glass with the assistance from Penetanguishene fire.

The fire location is home of several commercial businesses which is currently being extinguished by members of the Midland Fire Service and one person has been transported by Simcoe County Paramedic Services to Georgian Bay General Hospital for treatment.

More details will be provided as they become available.