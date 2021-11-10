Autism Community Clinic Coming To Bracebridge

Hands theFamilyHelpNetwork.ca is hosting a free one-day Autism Community Clinic in Bracebridge on Wednesday, November 17.

The in-person community clinic will feature training sessions and provide attendees with access to resources. Caregivers and families with a child or youth with Autism will also be able to engage in one-on-one meetings with a Family Service Coordinator and other experts. Visit theFamilyHelpNetwork.ca for more information. The Clinic will take place at the Hands Office at 23 Balls Drive in Bracebridge from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

There is no cost to attend the clinic, however, spaces are limited. Register now by emailing autism@handstfhn.ca or calling 1-800-668-8555 ext. 1333. The clinic may permit walk-in participants as space allows. Caregivers and families are encouraged to register to avoid disappointment.

“This has been a difficult time for many caregivers and families, with many changes to the Ontario Autism Program as well as the pandemic. We want to help by bringing our expertise directly to Bracebridge for the people who can benefit most,” said Paula Barnes, Manager of Autism Services at Hands.

The community clinic offers families and caregivers of children and youth with Autism the opportunity to:

Meet one-on-one with professionals who have expertise in Behaviour Analysis, Speech and Language Pathology, and Service Navigation

Learn about key topics in Autism such as Challenging Behaviour, Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA), Speech Language Pathology (SLP)

Learn about strategies and supports based on the unique individual needs of each child or youth

Receive assistance in navigating and applying to the Ontario Autism Program

Access valuable resources that can be brought home

Make connections with other families

COVID-19 safety measures are in place. Hands employees who are meeting with clients and families are well-trained in Infection Prevention and Control practices to help keep everyone safe.

Anyone planning to attend a clinic in-person will be required to complete the Ontario Self-Screening Tool before arriving. On-site screening will also take place and masks are required.

More Clinics Scheduled

Hands’ Autism Community Clinics are planned for Sturgeon Falls, Bracebridge, Renfrew, Petawawa, Parry Sound, Timmins, North Bay, Gravenhurst, Sundridge, Sudbury and Espanola, over the Fall and Winter seasons, with more locations to come. Contact Hands at autism@handstfhn.ca, or 1-800-668-8555 ext. 1333, to ask about a location near you. And check out Hands’ website at TheFamilyHelpNetwork.ca or follow Hands on Facebook (@handsautismservices) for up-to-date information and to learn more.