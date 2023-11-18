RVH Receives Using Blood Wisely Designation

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) recently received its Using Blood Wisely (UBW) hospital designation.

UBW is a national initiative of Choosing Wisely Canada (CWC) in collaboration with Canadian Blood Services. CWC is the national voice for reducing inappropriate red blood cell (RBC) transfusion practices in Canada, positively impacting patients, blood donors and Canada’s blood supply.

As part of its campaign, UBW invites a commitment from Canadian hospitals seeking to improve RBC transfusion practices. Sites that meet or exceed benchmarks set are eligible to become a designated UBW Hospital.

“The recognition of RVH as a Using Blood Wisely Hospital is an acknowledgement of our focus on evidence-based practice and patient safety in the transfusion service,” says Dr. Russell Price, RVH Clinical Director, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. “We are pleased to have achieved this significant designation.”

The UBW designation aims to eliminate inappropriate blood transfusions, reduce harm to patients resulting from transfusion associated adverse reactions, engage hospitals in transfusion quality improvement initiatives and preserve the Canadian blood supply for patients most in need of transfusion.