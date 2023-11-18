One Person Charged After Road Rage On Hwy. 11 in The Township Of Machar

Police arrested and charged one person after a road rage event.

On November 15, 2023, shortly after 3:30 p.m., members from the Almaguin Highlands Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a road rage incident on Highway 11 in the Township of Machar.

Further to the investigation revealed both drivers exited their vehicles, and one driver brandished an edged weapon towards the other driver. No injuries were sustained.

As a result of the investigation, Duane Burkitt, 48 years-of-age, from Gilmour Tudor-Cashel Township, was arrested and charged with, assault with a weapon.

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 11, 2024, in Sundridge, Ontario.