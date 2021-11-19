RVH Provides Update To The Outbreak Situation

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH), in consultation with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit, has declared the COVID-19 outbreak on its Transitional Care Unit (TCU) over. The unit is once again open to transfers and new admissions as well as visitors, following RVH’s visitor policy and protocols.

RVH implemented its Outbreak Management Protocol which included enhanced cleaning, surveillance, education and frequent communication to patients.

By the numbers:

TCU

11 patients

2 staff

4 outbreak-related patient deaths