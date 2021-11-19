Local Health Unit Needs Volunteers For COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

The health unit is accepting applications for volunteer support in the COVID-19 vaccination clinics located in Bradford, Alliston, Collingwood, Stayner, Wasaga Beach, Barrie, Orillia, and Gravenhurst. If you are looking for a meaningful opportunity to contribute your time towards the COVID-19 vaccination effort, then we want you!

Clinic volunteers provide essential support in non-clinical roles and help contribute to an excellent client experience. Volunteer responsibilities may include screening clients for COVID-19 symptoms, monitoring waiting areas, assisting and directing clients, and engaging in cleaning and disinfecting procedures. Volunteers must be 18 years or older, be able to stand for long periods of time, work both indoors and outdoors, wear personal protective equipment (PPE), obtain a satisfactory criminal record check, and submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination upon acceptance.

More information about volunteering at a vaccination clinic across Simcoe Muskoka can be found at smdhu.org. Interested individuals can fill out an online application form or can inquire by emailing HR.COVID19volunteer@smdhu.org