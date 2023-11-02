RVH Gives Out Record-Breaking Single Month Jackpot In Its 50/50 Draw

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary celebrates a big win for the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit’s (NICU) tiniest patients with its most recent Community 50/50 draw. Bev Willson of Barrie was thrilled to accept her cheque, alongside her husband Bob and dog Frankie. October’s jackpot marked a single month record high of $239,782 for the community draw.

“Words can’t describe how ecstatic I was to receive the phone call, as you heard that in my voice! I’m not one to buy lottery tickets but have always supported the RVH lottery since inception!”, says Willson.

With each monthly draw, the RVH Auxiliary continues to raise funds to support its $5-million pledge to RVH’s Keep Life Wild Campaign. The campaign will direct proceeds to help NICU with a much-needed expansion.

“The community has rallied around the RVH Auxiliary once again and we are very grateful,” says Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. “With fundraising campaigns like our Community 50/50 draw, we can support our NICU’s need to grow from one common room for 12 bassinets, patients, family members and caregivers to separate rooms, so lifesaving care can be delivered to newborns in surroundings that allow for privacy and maneuverability around equipment.”

The next grand prize draw takes place on November 30. Throughout the month, $20,000 will also be given away in two early bird draws.

Tickets can be purchased until 11:59 p.m. on November 29 online at https://www.rvhauxiliary5050.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the lotto booth in RVH’s food court (Level 1) Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.; at Mayes-Martin Ltd on Vespra Drive, Barrie, Monday to Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.; or by visiting our volunteers at the Georgian Mall on Saturday, November 25 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

A special thank you to October’s sponsor, Mayes-Martin Ltd.