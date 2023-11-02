Weapons Call In Burk’s Falls Leads To Several Charges For A Youth

The OPP arrested and charged a youth after a weapons call.

On Monday October 30, 2023, shortly after 9:15 a.m., members from the Almaguin Highlands OPP received a weapons call involving a youth concealing a firearm in the Village of Burk’s Falls.

With the assistance of the Almaguin Highlands OPP Crime Unit, the investigation revealed the youth brandished and assaulted another youth with an imitation firearm. Police arrested the youth, and the imitation firearm was seized.

As a result, a 14-year-old from Emsdale, Ontario, was charged with:

Failure to comply with undertaking

Assault

Assault with a weapon

Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose

Pointing a firearm

The accused was release and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in November 2023 in Sundridge, Ontario. The youth cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).