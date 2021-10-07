RVH Auxiliary Announces Winner Of $89,210 Community 50/50 Draw

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) Auxiliary had another incredible month with a jackpot of $81,865 in its Community 50/50 Draw. Pamela Amero of Tiny was very excited to receive her cheque.

With each monthly draw, the RVH Auxiliary continues to raise funds to support its latest $5 million pledge to RVH’s fundraising campaign. The first $2.5 million will be used to help with the much-needed expansion of the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit. To date, over $630,000 in prize money has been awarded to lucky Ontario residents.

Pamela, the most recent winner, says “I first saw the ads online for the 50/50 draws and thought “what a great way to support our hospital and hopefully win. Today I received the news that I was the lucky winner. I am still in shock and grateful beyond belief. I want to encourage everyone to support our hospital and maybe next time you will be the winner!”

Tickets for the next draw are on sale now. You can buy your tickets online at https://www.rvhauxiliary5050.com (best opened in chrome).

The next grand prize draw is on October 28th; you can purchase your tickets until 11:59 p.m. on October 27th. Buy your tickets early to be entered for a chance to win one of three Early Bird prizes of $1,000 on October 14th.

“I am so grateful for the support of our community in our fundraising efforts and, of course, am thrilled that the RVH volunteers are able to make such a big impact in supporting healthcare in our region. Not only do these funds make a huge difference at RVH, but winning $81,865 has a huge impact on the life of our winner as well,” shares Lise McCourt, RVH Auxiliary president. “A big thank you to the Barrie Construction Association for the sponsorship of the September draw”.

If you would like to sponsor one of the upcoming draws and enjoy the opportunity to partner with the iconic RVH Auxiliary volunteers, please contact 705-728-9090 x42432