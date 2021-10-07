Bracebridge Student Heads To British Columbia For National Golf Championship

Staff Reporter
Spencer Jackson, a Grade 12 student from BMLSS, golfs. Jackson is competing in the National Golf Championship from Oct. 8 to 11.
Spencer Jackson. Photo courtesy of Isabella Jackson

Article submitted by Isabella Jackson

Grade 12 Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School student Spencer Jackson is off to Surrey, British Columbia this weekend to compete in the 2021 Maple Leaf Junior Tour (MJT) National Championship.

Jackson played in many MJT tournaments this summer and ranked first overall in Ontario. He will play Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend at Morgan Creek Golf Course in Surrey, BC. Congratulations Spencer and best of luck! All of Muskoka is cheering for you.

