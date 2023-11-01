RVH And York University Sign MOU To Promote Academic Teaching And Applied Research

Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and York University signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) today, further deepening the two organizations’ joint commitment to improve health outcomes for patients and train the next generation of caregivers and researchers.

“At RVH, we ask questions to promote new learnings, ideas, research and discovery,” says Gail Hunt, RVH President and CEO. “We challenge and push past what has always been done so we can offer better care for our patients, their families, our community, and region. This partnership opens the door for us to ‘imagine the possibilities’ as York University’s faculty and TEAM RVH grow in their own knowledge and skills through a variety of opportunities.”

RVH and York have a rich history of collaboration. The partnership has provided real-world educational opportunities for York’s nursing and allied health students. In 2023 alone, RVH has onboarded and provided clinical student placements for 70 students, both in groups and for one-to-one preceptor models.

In addition, 32 York nursing students (from the York/Georgian College partnership) are finding both employment and valuable experiential education opportunities during their year in our Clinical Extern program.

Under the new MOU, RVH will continue these clinical placements and experiential learning, as well as increase collaboration for development of research capacity and opportunities in the areas of:

· Mental health

· Healthy aging and seniors’ care

· Family, community, home, and urgent care medicine

· Maternal, child, infant and adolescent health, and development

· Rehab sciences

· Disease diagnostics, treatment, control, and prevention

· New health technologies, such as digital health and artificial intelligence

Members of TEAM RVH will also benefit greatly from the partnership through the organizations’ shared networking, resources, mentorships, continuing education and professional development.