Schools In Northern Ontario Targeted By Bomb Threats, No Evidence Of Actual Devices

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating multiple bomb threats across parts of Northern and Eastern Ontario.

The threats targeted multiple schools under multiple school boards and other facilities, demanding payment.

As a precaution many targeted schools and facilities have been closed while the investigation continues. Parents are encouraged to contact their schools or school boards for more information. In additional to local officers, the OPP Cybercrime Investigations Team is engaged.

The public is always encouraged to report any suspicious activity that could be a risk to public safety.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).