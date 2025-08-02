Rotary Orillia Classic & Custom Car Show

The Rotary Club of Orillia is thrilled to announce the 25th Annual Rotary Orillia Custom & Classic Car Show on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vehicle gates will be open for on-site registration ($20) and parking from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and this year promises to be even bigger and better than the last.

Car enthusiasts can now pre-register their vehicle ($20) for the event online at: Car Show | Rotary Club of Orillia

Early registration is encouraged, especially for those looking to participate in the exciting engine rebuild giveaway generously sponsored by Parry Automotive—a long-time supporter of community initiatives. Please note: pre-registration is required to be eligible for this special prize.

Vending, Volunteer and Sponsorship Opportunities

The Rotary Club is proud to recognize Bumper to Bumper, Downtown Orillia BIA and Parry Automotive as key sponsors of the Rotary Downtown Orillia Car Show. Their continued support helps them deliver a memorable experience for both car owners and the public while raising funds for important causes.