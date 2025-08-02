Rotary Orillia Classic & Custom Car Show

The Rotary Club of Orillia is thrilled to announce the 25th Annual Rotary Orillia Custom & Classic Car Show on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Vehicle gates will be open for on-site registration ($20) and parking from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., and this year promises to be even bigger and better than the last.
Car enthusiasts can now pre-register their vehicle ($20) for the event online at: Car Show | Rotary Club of Orillia
Early registration is encouraged, especially for those looking to participate in the exciting engine rebuild giveaway generously sponsored by Parry Automotive—a long-time supporter of community initiatives. Please note: pre-registration is required to be eligible for this special prize.
Vending, Volunteer and Sponsorship Opportunities
The Rotary Club is proud to recognize Bumper to Bumper, Downtown Orillia BIA and Parry Automotive as key sponsors of the Rotary Downtown Orillia Car Show. Their continued support helps them deliver a memorable experience for both car owners and the public while raising funds for important causes.
Rotary is currently seeking sponsors, vendors, and volunteers. Local businesses are invited to get involved and show their community spirit. Information and contact details can be found at Car Show | Rotary Club of Orillia
Free & Family Friendly:
The Rotary Orillia Car Show is a free event for all ages. Donations are welcomed and go directly back into supporting local needs and Rotary charitable initiatives. Be sure to bring some cash and take part in our “Drive the Cash” 50/50 draw—your chance to win big while making a positive impact in Orillia.
To learn more about the Rotary Club of Orillia, the car show, or how you can get involved, visit RotaryOrillia.com. For more on the global impact of Rotary, visit rotary.org.