House Fire And Shelter-In-Place Friday Night On Beatrice Townline Road

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has lifted the shelter-in-place order in the Beatrice Townline Road area of north Bracebridge.

Affected residents may resume their regular activities but are encouraged to stay alert and report any suspicious activity to police.

The individual previously considered armed and potentially dangerous has not been located but is not believed to pose an immediate threat to public safety. Residents are advised of an increased police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

The shelter-in-place order was put activated at approximately 9:30 p.m. on Friday August 1, 2025 as officers responded to a call involving a potentially armed individual in distress. As a precaution, residents in the area were asked to remain indoors in a secured area while police conducted their response.

We recognize the significant emotional impact that receiving a shelter in place can cause and appreciate the public’s patience as officers work to investigate and resolve the situation.

If you have any information or see anything suspicious, contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or call 911 in an emergency. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Sources familiar with the situation say at least one person is deceased.

A house was also set on fire Friday night.

Muskoka Lakes fire crews are returning to 1491 Beatrice Townline Rd for hot spots. This was the scene of a structure fire last night related to a serious shelter in place incident.

This is a developing story and more information will be provided as it becomes available.