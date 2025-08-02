Try This Grilled Strawberry Shortcake

GRILLED STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE

This summer camping treat is so simple and delicious!

Ingredients

4 mini angel food cakes

16 oz fresh strawberries

whipped cream

1/2 cup sliced almonds

Instructions

Cut the stems off the strawberries. Cut the large ones in half and place them onto skewers.

Place the strawberry skewers over a medium flame on the grill. Grill for 2-3 minutes on each side.

Remove the strawberries from the grill and begin assembling. Start with a piece of angel food cake and fill it with some whipped cream.

Cut the bigger strawberries into bite-sized slices and place them on top of the whipped cream.

Add a little more whipped cream and a sprinkle of sliced almonds!

Serve and enjoy immediately!