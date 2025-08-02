Try This Grilled Strawberry Shortcake

GRILLED STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE
This summer camping treat is so simple and delicious!
Ingredients
4 mini angel food cakes
16 oz fresh strawberries
whipped cream
1/2 cup sliced almonds
Instructions
Cut the stems off the strawberries. Cut the large ones in half and place them onto skewers.
Place the strawberry skewers over a medium flame on the grill. Grill for 2-3 minutes on each side.
Remove the strawberries from the grill and begin assembling. Start with a piece of angel food cake and fill it with some whipped cream.
Cut the bigger strawberries into bite-sized slices and place them on top of the whipped cream.
Add a little more whipped cream and a sprinkle of sliced almonds!
Serve and enjoy immediately!