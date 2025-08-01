Edmonton Band Supports Local Charity, Get Your Tickets Now

Two Fundraising Shows to Bring Joy to Kids Facing Cancer & Other Serious Illness

Canada’s favourite party band (from Edmonton, Alberta), Shark Sandwich, as well as local troubadour Trev Hammer, are set to deliver high-energy dance rock ‘n’ roll while raising funds for Campfire Circle, a charity that brings laughter and joy to kids and families affected by childhood cancer or serious illness. With a history of raising over $30,000 for local Muskoka charities, these awesome bands are hosting two nearly full capacity shows:

August 22 – Bracebridge Hall, Bracebridge, 7:30 PM

August 23 – The Jolly Roger, Sequin, 7:30 PM

“We’re thrilled with the response this year, from ticket sales to our generous sponsors,” said Corey Smith, Director of Corporate and Community Partnerships at Campfire Circle. “Shark Sandwich puts on a great show where everyone has fun—that energy translates to real support for our campers and families during tough times.”

“As soon as we met the Campfire Circle team, we knew it was a perfect match,” added John Fabello, founding member of Shark Sandwich. “It’s a worthy cause, but let’s be honest: supporters like these are a blast to perform for. We give and get back in equal measure.”

Limited tickets remain: $30 (General) and $50 (VIP). Purchase at

Tickets

Act fast—these shows are almost sold out!

For more details, visit campfirecircle.org and follow @sharksandwich_yeg on Instagram.