Rotary Club Of Bracebridge Holding Auditions For The Sound Of Music On Oct. 1 And 2

THE HILLS ARE ALIVE! The Rotary Club of Bracebridge is holding auditions for The Sound of Music at the beginning of next month.

Actors, musicians and theatre audiences will be delighted to learn that a wonderful tradition of live theatre is returning to the Bracebridge stage. After being paused due to COVID-19, the Rotary Club of Bracebridge is very pleased to announce that it is resuming its long tradition of annual musicals with the beloved classic The Sound of Music. This important community service project kicks off with auditions on Oct. 1 and 2 at the Rotary Centre for Youth at 131 Wellington Street in Bracebridge. There are four audition times, starting both Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Auditions will consist of a singing and dance call, and some performers may be asked to read lines from the script. Applicants are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before their scheduled start times. They must come prepared to sign a song of their choosing, and they should bring their own recorded accompaniment. The song should preferably be from a musical, although it does not have to be from this show. A simple dance will be taught and then performed by the group.

There are a large variety of roles for both leads and chorus, which are available for children (age eight and up) and adults of all ages. Those familiar with the Oscar-winning movie will know that there are three principal adult female roles (Maria, the Baroness and Mother Superior), two principal male adult leads (Captain von Trapp and Max), two principal young adult/adolescent roles (Liesl and Rolf) and six other von Trapp children. There are also many adult chorus roles, several with speaking parts.

The many talented actors, dancers and singers in Muskoka are all encouraged to try out! Those chosen will, as always, have lots of fun in the process of creation. Rotary musicals have always boasted a mix of experienced veteran actors and brand-new performers, and this show will be no exception. It is a great opportunity to build new friendships and share in the joy of making theatre magic. The product of those labours will be a dramatic show, studded with music that is now loved by many generations. The Sound of Music is a perfect way to celebrate the return of Rotary’s theatre tradition to our community.

Rehearsals for the production will begin in November and will be held at least twice a week. The musical will run for seven performances at the Rene Caisse Theatre in Bracebridge from Feb. 23 to March 4, 2023. Those who accept a role do need to commit for the entire winter but will find spending the time well worth it for the rewards of fellowship and creative energy that the experience brings.

The production will be led by Director Emma Phillips, Assistance Director Earl Sacrey, Musical Director Neil Barlow, Choral Director Fran Harvey and Technical Director Michelle Emson. Volunteers who wish to help with production tasks or backstage as also most welcome.

For more information, please contact Jean Polak from the Rotary Club of Bracebridge at bracebridgerotarymusical@gmail.com.