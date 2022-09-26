Feline Lucky? The Ontario SPCA Launches Its First Draws For Paws 50/50 Lottery

Whether you play to win or just play to help animals in need, there’s a whole lotto reasons to play! Tickets go on sale today for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society’s Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery, the first ever province-wide 50/50 lottery by the charity to raise much-needed funds for animals in need.

The 50/50 grand prize draw takes place on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. with a guaranteed prize of $6,500. Plus, there are extra op-purr-tunities to WIN! When you purchase tickets early, you will be entered in the Early Bird Draws taking place Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. You could be the lucky one to fetch $500 in winnings in the Early Bird Draws!

The cost is 10 tickets for $10, 40 tickets for $20 and 200 tickets for $40. Tickets will be available for purchase online at ontariospcalottery.ca

“We are excited to launch the Ontario SPCA Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery. This is a new approach to raising funds for the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society, which has been helping animals since 1873,” says Jane McCamus, Manager, Ontario SPCA Muskoka Animal Centre. “This is a rewarding and pawsitive way for people across the province to make a real difference in the lives of animals who need our help – just by purchasing a ticket, you’ve helped an animal, and you might just hit the jackpot, too!”

The Ontario SPCA is a registered charity that depends on generous supporters to change the lives of vulnerable animals. Funds from the Draws for Paws 50/50 Lottery will provide urgently needed care and shelter for homeless animals at the Ontario SPCA`s 12 animal centres, and support animals in communities across the province through Ontario SPCA mobile spay/neuter programs, animal transfers, pet food distribution and humane education.

To learn more, or to buy tickets, visit ontariospcalottery.ca