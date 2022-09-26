Huntsville OPP Charge 14-Year-Old Male With Assault And Mischief

The Huntsville OPP responded to 208 calls for service from Monday September 19, 2022, to Sunday September 25, 2022.

Traffic complaints and enforcement:

Twenty-nine investigations were conducted by detachment members the past week.

R.I.D.E. (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere)

Three, R.I.D.E lanes were set up by detachment members on area roadways the past week.

Domestic Violence:

Detachment members investigated seven domestic disputes the past week. Charges have been laid by Huntsville OPP in two of the seven investigations.

As a result of one investigation two accused were charged.

One accused has been charged with the following:

– Failing to comply with an undertaking

– Assault

– Mischief- destroy or damage property

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on October 18, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

The second accused has been charged with:

– Failing to comply with an undertaking

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on November 8, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

The accused and victim identities will be withheld in effort to protect the victim’s identity.

The second investigation involved the charging of a male youth, (14 years of age). The resulting charges are as follows:

– Assault with a weapon

– Assault

– Assault with intent to intent to resist arrest

– Assault cause bodily harm

– Mischief- destroy or damage property

– Uttering threats to cause bodily harm

The accused and victim identities will be withheld in effort to protect the victim’s identity.

The identity of the accused will also be withheld as it is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA).

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear on November 3, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

Motor Vehicle Collisions:

Thirteen, motor vehicle collisions were investigated the past week. Please reduce your risk of being involved in a collision by following the rules of the road, and drive according to conditions i.e.: construction, weather, volume of traffic.

Reporting information to Police:

Anyone with information, dash camera, or home security video footage involving any incident is asked to contact Huntsville OPP Detachment at (705) 789-5551 or the OPP Provincial Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122.

You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca. When you contact Crime Stoppers you stay anonymous, you never have to testify, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $2,000 upon arrest.