Huntsville Man Charged With Aggravated Assault

Huntsville OPP say they have charged a male with aggravated assault as a result of a dispute.

On September 26, 2022, just after 12 a.m. officers responded to a dispute at a home on Ravenscliffe Rd. Huntsville.

Following the police investigation, George Butcher, 66 years of age from Huntsville was arrested on September 26, 2022, and charged with aggravated assault

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear on September 28, 2022, in the Ontario Court of Justice, Muskoka.

The victim of the assault was transported by Muskoka Paramedic Services to a local hospital and then airlifted to a hospital out of the Muskoka area with non life threatening injuries.

The investigation into this is ongoing. If you have information about this, please contact the Huntsville OPP Detachment at 705-789-5551 or the Provincial Communication Centre at 1- 888-310-1122. You can also provide an anonymous tip online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. Being anonymous, you will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00. You can follow Crime Stoppers of Simcoe Dufferin Muskoka on Twitter or Facebook.