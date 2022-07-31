Rotary Aqua Theatre Grand Reopening Rescheduled For Aug. 9

The Grand Reopening of the Rotary Aqua Theatre event has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 at 6:30 p.m.

The event, previously scheduled for July 20, 2022, was postponed due to inclement weather.

The City of Orillia and Rotary Club of Orillia have come together to celebrate the Rotary Aqua Theatre’s rich history and its reopening after a significant restoration with an evening of entertainment. The night will feature live music by the Orillia Big Band followed by presentations at 7 p.m. Rounding out the event is a screening of the Tragically Hip’s concert film, That Night in Toronto. For a full schedule of events, please visit orillia.ca/musicinthepark.

What: Rotary Aqua Theatre Grand Reopening When: Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022 6:30 p.m. Where: Rotary Aqua Theatre Couchiching Beach Park, Orillia

A rain date is planned for Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Should there be inclement weather in the forecast, updates will be posted on the City’s Facebook and Twitter pages and at orillia.ca/musicinthepark about any changes.