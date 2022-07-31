Gravenhurst Number One For Favourite Toronto Long Weekend Escapes

BLUE MOUNTAIN RESORT

Blue Mountain resort is one of the most popular four-season getaways in Ontario, as Jon refers to it, it can be seen as Ontario’s “mini Whistler”. This incredible Collingwood resort may be at its tourist peak during the winter ski-season, but there are so many things to do at Blue Mountain in the summer and fall, it’s well worth making a visit here in the off-season. Take a ride on the Ridge Runner Mountain Roller Coaster to immerse yourself in the fall colours in a thrilling way, or take a treetop trek adventure at the Timber Challenge Ropes. You have to experience a hike along one of Blue Mountain’s many walking and hiking trails. The Cascade Trail loop is one of the best-kept secrets Blue Mountain has to offer, and it’s perfect for a scenic fall hike. We recommend purchasing an explore pass which gives you access to Blue Mountain’s entire trail network, plus it includes the Open-Air Gondola, allowing you to soak in the beautiful scenery from . After your day of adventure, The Mill pond is a vibrant hot-spot four seasons of the year, with the sounds of wildlife and the glow of the autumn sun on the water. Along its edge are a number of great lunch spots like Kaytoo Restaurant & bar or Oliver Bonacini café grill.