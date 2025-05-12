Rock Solid Wrestling Raises $1,137 For Youth Sponsorship Program

Via: Rock Solid Wrestling

Canada’s premiere professional wrestling company, Rock Solid Wrestling, presented a cheque for $1,137 to Big Country Muskoka to support their youth sponsorship program, which provides memberships for families in need throughout the

community.

The funds were raised through ticket sale proceeds of Rock Solid Wrestling’s Brace For Impact event, which was held on March 29. Hundreds of fans braved the challenging weather conditions, which left many residents and businesses without power, to witness Rock Solid Wrestling’s unique brand of hard hitting, high flying, family friendly action entertainment. Funds were also raised through concessions, which saw 100% of sales go to Big Country Muskoka, thanks in large part to donations from local businesses.

“This cheque represents what is possible when community comes together for a great cause. The fact that so many fans still came out to support Big Country Muskoka during one of the worst storms I’ve ever seen really speaks to the commitment that the people of

Bracebridge have to helping each other. I just hope our show was able to offer those that watched a little escape from the chaos happening around them that day.” says Rock Solid Wrestling promoter

Adam Contant.