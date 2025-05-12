Three People From Huntsville Face Drug Related Charges

On May 5, 2025 at 3:26 a.m., Huntsville OPP officers were conducting a R.I.D.E. checkpoint on Main Street West in Huntsville. A vehicle drove up and the driver was recognized as being a suspended driver and a male passenger was identified as being wanted on a warrant. There was also a female passenger in the vehicle.

The males were arrested and during a search a quantity of suspected cocaine was located. As a result of the investigation the three occupants were arrested and charged.

Daniel Eerl, 53 years old of Huntsville is charged:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance

· Driving while under suspension

Stuart Adamson, 32 years old of Huntsville is charged:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance

Shannon McEachern, 43 years old of Huntsville is charged:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance

· Fail to comply with probation order

The accused were all released from police custody and are all to attend court at the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge Ontario on June 17, 2025.