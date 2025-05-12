Bracebridge OPP Report Five More Impaired Drivers

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged another five drivers with impaired driving during the first two weekends in May, bringing the total number of drivers charged in May to six.

On May 2, 2025, at 8:40 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of a single vehicle collision on Lone Pine Drive in Bracebridge after a vehicle left the roadway and landed on its side. The driver was uninjured, and police subsequently arrested and charged 22-year-old Travis Dyke of Bracebridge with Impaired Operation and Over 80. He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 3, 2025, to answer to his charges.

On May 3, 2025, at 12:15 a.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of another single vehicle collision on Brackenrig Road in Muskoka Lakes Township after a vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. The driver was uninjured, and police subsequently arrested and charged 31-year-old Ariel Hartog of MacTier with Impaired Operation and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 3, 2025, to answer to her charges.

On May 10, 2025, just after 11:00 a.m., a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting routine patrols in Georgian Bay Township and conducted a traffic stop on Highway 400 North. It was determined that there were issues with the drivers license and subsequent to an investigation, police arrested and charged 51-year-old Jason Schell of MacTier with the following:

Operation while Impaired

Failure or Refusal to Comply with Demand

Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code X 5

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Opioid

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Fail to Attend for Fingerprints

He was held in custody for a bail hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice on May 12, 2025 to answer to his charges.

Police also arrested and charged the passenger in this vehicle, 33-year-old Jessica Beasley of MacTier with Possession of a Schedule I Substance- Opioid and Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 24, 2025 to answer to her charges.

On May 10, 2025, at 2:20 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers responded to reports of another single vehicle collision on Taylor Road near Cedar Lane in Bracebridge after a vehicle left the roadway struck a pole. The driver was uninjured, and police subsequently arrested and charged 59-year-old Kerry Hastings of Bracebridge with Impaired Operation, Over 80 and Operation while Prohibited. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 10, 2025, to answer to her charges.

On May 11, 2025, at 9:15 p.m. a Bracebridge OPP officer was conducting general patrol in the town of Bracebridge and came across a vehicle that was in the ditch. The officer conducted an investigation into the circumstances and subsequently arrested and charged 40-year-old Brenna Benvegnu of Bracebridge with Impaired Operation and Over 80. She will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on June 10, 2025, to answer to her charges.

This brings the current number of drivers charged with impaired driving related offenses in Bracebridge detachment area alone, to 42 in 2025. Impaired driving continues to be a significant factor impacting the safety of Muskoka roads, if you are concerned that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please call 9-1-1 to notify police.