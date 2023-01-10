Robbery In Midland Results In Charges For Two People

A theft of clothing and footwear in Midland became a robbery when the victim of the crime followed the suspects who brandished a knife.

On January 8, 2023 the resident of a King Street apartment heard a commotion outside his door and checked to see what was happening. The victim observed two males stealing items from the hallway and upon being confronted, the suspects ran from the scene. The victim followed and caught up with one of the suspects on Bourgeois Lane. The suspect turned toward the victim, swung a knife in his direction and told him to leave.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP were contacted and investigated the incident.

As a result of this investigation two male have been arrested and charged. Vance Sylvester, 33 years of Christian Island and Scott Sylvester, 35 years of Midland have been charged with the following offence contrary to the Criminal Code:

Robbery with Theft

In addition, Vance Sylvester faces the following additional charges:

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Failure to Comply and Attend Court x2

The accused parties were arrested and held for a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice.