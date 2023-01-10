Disturbance On The Henvey Inlet First Nation Results In Charges

On January 8, 2023 at 5 p.m. the West Parry Sound OPP responded to a disturbance on the Henvey Inlet First Nation. A person fled the scene. Additional resources including Critical Incident Command, Aviation Services (Helicopter Section), Tactical and Rescue Unit, Emergency Response Team, Canine Unit, OPP Provincial Liaison Team, and the Detachment Crime Unit assisted.

As a result of the investigation:

Michael Ashawasega, 27 years-of-age of Henvey Inlet First Nation has been charged with:

· Assault a peace officer with a weapon (two counts)

· Assault (three counts)

· Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose



· Fail to comply with a probation order



The accused remains custody is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Parry Sound on January 13, 2023.