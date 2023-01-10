Apply For Free At Georgian’s Virtual Winter Open House On Jan. 21

If you’re thinking about applying to college, Georgian College’s Winter Open House on Jan. 21, is a great opportunity to learn more about Georgian programs and get your voucher to apply for free before the Feb. 1 deadline to receive equal consideration.

After Feb. 1, for highly competitive programs colleges consider applicants on a first-come, first-served basis until programs are full.

At Open House, not only will you learn about their programs and services – Georgian will waive the Ontario College Application Service (OCAS) fee, valued at $110, if you apply on the day of the event with a Georgian program as your top choice.

Many programs continue to accept applicants after Feb. 1 but it’s always a good idea to explore your options and apply early. Last year’s virtual winter Open House was an incredible success with more than 4,000 guests from all over the world signing up to explore postsecondary education options with Georgian College.

“Whether you’re a future student, parent, professional looking to advance your career or an employer looking to understand the upskill options for your workforce, Open House is a great place to explore all of your educational options,” said Kristy Linklater, Associate Director, Marketing and Recruitment, Georgian College.

Open House, which will be held via a Microsoft Teams live event, is where future students can learn all about the 130+ programs through virtual, interactive live sessions and discover what makes the Georgian Experience unique, from their close-knit and welcoming communities, to their focus on hands-on learning, changemaking attitude, advanced technology and entrepreneurial mindset. Open House runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and provides ample opportunity to visit multiple rooms and services with just the click of your mouse.

RSVP online (at GeorgianCollege.ca/openhouse) to have the event link emailed to you ahead of time. You’ll also be entered for a chance to win up to $5,000 toward tuition at Georgian.

Virtual Open House is a great opportunity to:

learn about academic areas through live sessions find out about the supports that ensure student success learn about OSAP and other financial aid options take virtual tours of the campuses

If you can’t attend, you can still connect with a member of our recruitment team.

Accelerate your success and see why Georgian has one of the highest graduate employment rates among all 24 Ontario colleges, and is a recognized leader in student work experience. RSVP online.