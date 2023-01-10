Two People Arrested After Shooting At A Home In Orillia

The Orillia OPP say they are investigating a firearm-related incident.

On January 10, 2023, at 2 a.m., the Orillia OPP responded to an emergency 9-1-1 call for reports of gunshots at a home. Officers attended the area and located apparent gunshot holes at a residence.

Orillia OPP have two people in custody related to this incident.

Investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there are no concerns for public safety.

There were no injuries reported.

The Orillia OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate this occurrence and is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call their nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).