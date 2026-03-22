Road Safety Efforts By Orillia OPP Result In Multiple Drivers Charged

Members of the Orillia Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are continuing to conduct traffic investigations from both proactive traffic stops as well as tips from concerned members of the public, which have resulted in several various traffic related offence charges being laid over the course of 24 hours.

On March 18, 2026, just after 8:00 p.m, an officer was conducting general patrol on Barrie Road near West Street in the City of Orillia when they observed a motor vehicle commit an offence under the Highway Traffic Act (HTA). A traffic stop was subsequently conducted. Upon speaking with the driver, the officer learned that they were a prohibited driver for a Criminal Code (CC) conviction.

As a result, Andrew Jenkins (36) of Orillia, has been charged with the following:

– Operation while Prohibited under the Criminal Code

– Drive without Proper Headlights, and

– Operate a Motor Vehicle Without Insurance

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia at a later date and their vehicle has been impounded for 45 days.

On March 19, 2026, just before 3:00 a.m, officers were conducting general patrol on Highway 12 near West Street in the City of Orillia when they received an ALPR alert for a Highway Traffic Act offence for a vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted on the suspect vehicle, and through investigation, officers learned the driver had been a suspended driver in the Province of Ontario since 2006.

A 45-year-old from Richmond, British Columbia, is facing the following charges:

– Driving while under suspension, and

– Drive motor vehicle, no currently validated permit.

The driver was served with a future court date to answer to the charges.

On March 19, 2026, at around 2:45 p.m, an officer was conducting speed enforcement on Highway 11 in the Township of Oro-Medonte when they observed a vehicle travelling at a notably high rate of speed. The vehicle was found to be travelling at 141km/hr in a posted 90km/hr zone.

A 45-year-old from North Bay is facing the following charge:

– Drive Motor Vehicle – Perform stunt – Excessive speed

As a result, their vehicle has been impounded for 14 days, their licence suspended for 30 days, and the driver was served with a future court date to answer to the charge.

On March 19, 2026, just after 5:00 p.m, officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked in the area of University Avenue and Old Barrie Road in the City of Orillia. Upon locating the suspect vehicle, officers entered into an Impaired Operation investigation. After failing a roadside screening device, the driver was arrested and transported back to the Orillia Detachment for further testing.

As a result of the investigation, Terry Burton (71) of Oro-Medonte is facing the following charge:

– Operation while Impaired – 80 plus

The accused was released with a future court date. Additionally, their driver’s licence has been suspended for 90 days, and vehicle impounded for 7 days.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. You can also provide information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous at 1-800-8477 (TIPS) or submit your information online at www.crimestopperssdm.com. Crime Stoppers does not subscribe to call display, and you will remain anonymous. You will not testify in court and your information may lead to a cash reward of up to $2,000.00.