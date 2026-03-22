Driver Charged With Impaired After Callers Reported Wrong Way Driving To Bracebridge OPP

The Bracebridge Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has charged one driver after receiving reports of a wrong way driver on Highway 11.

On Sunday March 22, 2026 at 2:25 a.m., Bracebridge OPP officers responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls about a pickup truck travelling north in the southbound lanes of Highway 11 in Bracebridge. The vehicle travelled some distance before turning around and travelling south. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and subsequently arrested and charged 47-year-old Christopher Dardarian of Etobicoke, ON with the following:

· Impaired operation

· Over 80

· Dangerous operation

· Drive motor vehicle with cannabis readily available

· Drive motor vehicle in contravention of conditions (HTA)

He will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on May 5, 2026 to answer to his charges.

If you suspect someone is driving a vehicle of any kind while impaired, please call 9-1-1. Police will make every effort to locate the involved vehicle and conduct an investigation, many times, these investigations result in charges and removing impaired drivers from Muskoka roads.

For more information on impaired driving, please visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/impaired-driving.