Find Your Perfect Look At The Bracebridge Library

The Celebration Closet, formerly known as Say Yes to Your Dress, is now a three-day event where formal wear for any occasion will be available for free. The event takes place from Friday, May 1 – Sunday, May 3. The hours are from noon – 5:00 p.m. on Friday, and noon – 4:00 p.m. on the weekend.

Amy Miners, Children and Youth Services Librarian, says the library heard loud and clear from patrons: they want The Celebration Closet to be a multi-day event.

“This is always one of our most popular programs,” she explains. “Making it three days makes it more accessible to those who need formal wear for their next big event. We want to make sure everyone in our community can step into life’s special moments with confidence, dignity, and a sense of belonging.”

The expanded event offers formal wear, including dresses, suits, shoes, accessories, and everything in between, in a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere. There will be refreshments and changing rooms so you can try on your outfit to make sure it’s the perfect fit.

There will be multiple giveaways throughout the three-day event.