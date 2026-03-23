Huntsville OPP Share Three Recent Impaired Driving Incidents

The Huntsville Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested three drivers for impaired related offenses in the past 7 days.

On March 17, 2026 at 4:32p.m., the Huntsville OPP responded to a report of a single vehicle collision on Highway 60 near Hillside Drive. Officers arrived on scene and located pick up truck on its passenger side in the westbound ditch. Male driver arrested and charged for impaired operation

As a result of the investigation, Bernard Katona, 53 years old of New Liskeard Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80plus)

· Operation while Impaired – alcohol and drugs

· The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 28, 2026.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 28, 2026.

On March 20, 2026 at 10:36 p.m., the Huntsville OPP were on general patrol when a traffic stop of a motor vehicle was done to check the sobriety of the driver. The investigation resulted in the drivers arrest for impaired operation.

As a result of the investigation, Joshua Bush, 31 years old of Bradford Ontario, has been charged with:

· Fail or refusal to comply with demand (breath)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Bracebridge on April 28, 2026.

On March 22, 2026 at 1:54 a.m., the Huntsville OPP were dispatched to a report of vehicle in the ditch on highway 11 Near Stephenson Rd 12. While investigating the incident, police came to believe the male driver to be impaired by alcohol. The driver was arrested at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Joshua Stinger, 33 years old of Sudbury Ontario, has been charged with:

· Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80plus)

· Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

The accused is set to appear in court May 5, 2026 at Ontario court of Justice in Bracebridge, Ontario.

All 3 drivers have had their vehicles impounded for 7 days and they received a 90 Administrative Driver’s license Suspension.

We all play a part in stopping impaired driving! If you know or suspect that a driver is impaired by alcohol or drugs, call 9-1-1. In doing so, you may save a life. Whether you are impaired by alcohol or drugs, impaired is impaired and driving under the influence of either is a criminal offence.

If you plan on drinking or consuming drugs, plan to not drive. Instead, arrange for a designated driver, take a taxi or public transit, or come up with another plan that takes impaired driving out of the picture.

Learn more about the consequences and penalties of driving impaired at: Impaired driving | ontario.ca