Muskoka Community Sing Returns This Spring — Registration Now Open

Registration is now open for the spring session of Muskoka Community Sing, a welcoming group singing experience that brings people together through the simple, powerful act of song.

Following a full and enthusiastic winter session, this new five-week series begins Monday, April 13, running weekly from 5:00–6:30 PM at the Muskoka Music Centre. The program is open to all experience levels — from complete beginners to seasoned singers — and is led by award-winning folk musician Hannah Shira Naiman, known for her warm, inclusive, and community-focused approach.

Participants learn to sing by ear in a relaxed, low-pressure environment, building confidence while exploring the richness of group harmony. Each session introduces accessible techniques that help demystify harmony singing, guiding the group toward a shared, resonant sound by the end of every class.

Songs are drawn from traditions rooted in connection and collective expression, including Shape Note music, Appalachian folk songs, African American gospel, and protest music. The series offers a space not just to learn, but to gather, listen, and experience the grounding and uplifting effects of singing together.

Community members are also invited to get a preview of the program on Monday, March 30 from 6:00–6:30 PM, when participants from the winter session will share what they’ve been working on. This informal, open-house-style gathering offers a chance to experience the class аtmosphere and see what community singing is all about.

Feedback from the winter session highlights the program’s welcoming atmosphere and impact:

“Hannah teaches a fun, low-pressure class where you just listen and sing and enjoy your voice.”

“I’ve never sung in public before… I was intimidated, but I signed up regardless. Hannah made all of us comfortable. Singing with others has been a joyous addition to my life.”

“Hannah is an inspiring presence and an encouraging leader with boundless enthusiasm.”

Program Details:

Session Length: Five weeks

Start Date: Monday, April 13

Time: 5:00–6:30 PM

Location: Muskoka Music Centre, 1A–15 Manominee Street, Huntsville, ON

Registration Fee: Sliding scale $75–$100

While the program is designed for adults, children are welcome to accompany parents if childcare is a barrier.

Spaces are limited, and early registration is encouraged.

At a time when many are seeking meaningful ways to connect, Muskoka Community Sing offers a space to gather, share breath and voice, and create something beautiful together.

To register or learn more:

hannahshiranaiman.com/community-sing