Registration Is Open For Township Of Tiny’s First Pickleball Tournament 

Registration is open for the inaugural Township of Tiny Charity Pickleball Tournament scheduled from August 27 to August 30, 2026. The tournament will take place at Parkside Park in Balm Beach, located at 32 Oliver Drive.

Proceeds of the tournament will be distributed to local charities and non-profit organizations in North Simcoe. This new event will complement the Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament and provide an opportunity to increase the charitable reach for the township.

The pickleball tournament will feature play for doubles teams for several categories:

• Men’s Double 65+ – Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

• Women’s Double 65+ – Thursday, August 27, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

• Mixed Doubles 65+ – Friday, August 28, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

• Men’s Doubles Open – Saturday, August 29, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

• Women’s Doubles Open – Saturday, August 29, 2026, at 12:00 p.m.

• Mixed Double Open – Sunday, August 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

The cost to register is $130 plus taxes for a duo (two-person team).

Sponsorship opportunities are available for both the pickleball and golf tournaments.

“We are excited to add a brand-new Charity Pickleball Tournament aimed at increasing our

ability to help fund the programs and services that help those in need in our community,” said

Mayor David Evans. “Since the inception of the Mayor’s Charity Golf Tournament, the

community has helped us raise over $517,000 that has been distributed to local charities in our area. We hope you will join us on the greens and on the courts this year to help us to make a difference in North Simcoe while enjoying a fun event.”

To register for the Township of Tiny Charity Pickleball Tournament or learn more about

sponsorship opportunities, visit www.tiny.ca/CharityTournaments.