Coming To The Cottage Life Show? Discover Expert Advice, DIY Ideas And Hands-On Experiences To Get Ready For Cottage Season

Cottage culture is having a moment. With rentals in Muskoka and other Ontario lake regions seeing a surge in interest this summer,* the Spring Cottage Life Show returns to the International Centre in Mississauga from Thursday, March 26 to Sunday, March 29, offering aspiring and seasoned cottagers the resources they need to prepare for summer by the lake. The four-day event brings together more than 500 trusted brands and industry experts, including Canada’s leading authorities in cottage real estate, design, wildlife, and fire safety. Visitors can shop exclusive pre-seasoned deals on the latest boats, docks, water toys, furniture, and gardening inspiration, alongside handcrafted décor from local Canadian artisans. Tickets are on sale now at shows.cottagelife.com.

New this year, visitors can try their hand at catch-and-release in a live fishing pond, witness the expert precision of chainsaw sculpting and enjoy daily live performances from Cottage Country Concerts’ musicians. The scaly and crawly creatures of cottage country are back by popular demand, offering families a closer connection with nature. Pet owners can also pick up essential safety tips for their furry friends, from navigating wildlife encounters and heatwaves to boat and firework safety.

Speaker & Feature Highlights:

NEW : Live Fishing : Located in the Family Activity Centre , this all-new, hands-on fishing experience lets guests learn how to cast, reel, and catch-and-release live fish. With expert guidance from Fishing Friendzy Foundation , guests of all ages, from kids and parents to curious first-timers, can feel the thrill of the catch.

: : Located in the , this all-new, hands-on fishing experience lets guests learn how to cast, reel, and catch-and-release live fish. With expert guidance from , guests of all ages, from kids and parents to curious first-timers, can feel the thrill of the catch. NEW: Live Chainsaw Carving: Award-winning chainsaw sculptor Jake Rhodes of Northern Rhodes Artistry kicks off each day with a live, high-energy chainsaw carving demonstration. Visitors can witness Rhodes transform a block of wood into intricate cottage creatures before heading to the Ontario Wood area to shop his finished collection. Ontario Wood will showcase a variety of exhibitors featuring one-of-a-kind decorative pieces and custom furniture accents made from Ontario-native wood.

The Cottage Life Main Stage: The Main Stage will cover everything from DIY and design to succession planning, financial advice, and fire safety. Presented by Beaver Homes & Cottages , the lineup of experts and topics includes: Your Cottage Is A Legacy You Live, Not Just Leave: As an avid cottager, Pattie Lovett-Reid shares the realities that come with sustaining cottage life over time. Drawing on both personal experience and professional insight, she’ll explore how thoughtful financial planning can help support the cottage life you love, so it remains a source of joy for years to come (Thurs, Mar. 26, 1pm). Ditch the Trends: How to Create and Curate a Chic Cottage that is Uniquely Yours: Designer, Lifestyle & DIY Expert Christian Dare shares why you should curate, rather than decorate, your cottage. In this lively demonstration, Christian offers tips on how to transform memories and keepsakes into a timeless design aesthetic that is uniquely yours. From signature scent scapes to personalized monograms, discover how to imprint your identity on your space and create a cottage rich with personal history (Fri, Mar. 27, 4:30pm). Cottage Safety Tips for Pets: The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society will share practical, easy-to-follow tips to help keep your beloved furry friends safe all cottage season long. From boating to fireworks and everything in between, this presentation will highlight common seasonal risks and how to prevent them before they become emergencies (Fri, Mar. 27, and Sat, Mar. 28, 3:30pm). FireSmart and Your Community: With Canada’s wildfire seasons growing longer, larger and more destructive,* Shayne McCool from Ontario Ministry’s Northeast Fire Advisor, offers essential tips to keep your campfires safe and prevent them from getting out of control (Fri, Mar. 27, 5:30pm).

The Main Stage will cover everything from DIY and design to succession planning, financial advice, and fire safety. Presented by , the lineup of experts and topics includes: Top Three Tax Techniques for Cottage Succession: Tax season has arrived, and Peter Lillico , Cottage Succession Planning Lawyer, will share his top three tax techniques for cottage succession and the obstacles to be avoided. (Thurs, Mar. 26, 5:30pm, and Fri, Mar. 27–Sun, Mar. 29, 1pm).

Tax season has arrived, and , Cottage Succession Planning Lawyer, will share his top three tax techniques for cottage succession and the obstacles to be avoided. (Thurs, Mar. 26, 5:30pm, and Fri, Mar. 27–Sun, Mar. 29, 1pm). Five Cottage Problems and How to Solve Them: Alysha Vandertogt, Managing Editor of Cottage Life magazine, addresses some of the most common questions the editorial team gets in their Q&A column, offering expert tips on everything from wildlife management to aging at the cottage. (Thurs, Mar. 26, 3:30pm, Fri, Mar. 27–Sat, Mar. 28, 12pm).

Cottage Kitchen : Discover how to make the ultimate brunch burger, fillet your freshly caught fish, and mix delicious mocktails by the dock at the Cottage Kitchen , sponsored by Foodland . Featured speakers and live demonstrations include: How to Filet and Cook Your Cottage Catch : Scott Gardner , Associate Editor of Outdoor Canada magazine, shows visitors how to prep and cook their catch of the day. Fish is delicate and requires special care, but with Scott’s step-by-step guidance, guests of all skill levels can turn their fresh catch into a delicious meal (Thurs, Mar. 26–Fri, Mar. 27, 4pm; Sat, Mar. 28–Sun, Mar. 29, 12pm). Summer Sips: Mocktails with a Twist : Holly Wade , Owner & CEO Cottage Country Cocktails, shows you how to craft the perfect summer mocktails. From bartending basics to elevated garnishes, Holly will show you how to effortlessly shake up something special. (Thurs, Mar. 26–Sat, Mar. 28, 5pm). Ultimate Brunch Burger : Chef Jo Lusted shows guests how to make the ultimate brunch burger, perfect for summer BBQs and entertaining at the cottage (Sat, Mar. 28, 10am & 4pm).

: Discover how to make the ultimate brunch burger, fillet your freshly caught fish, and mix delicious mocktails by the dock at the , sponsored by . Featured speakers and live demonstrations include:

Cottage Real Estate Centre: Navigate the competitive market with the help of Ontario’s leading realtors. Whether you are looking to buy, sell, or scout your next retreat, explore listings and discover how to secure your ultimate getaway. For those looking for a quintessential cottage escape, Cottage Vacations offers a wide selection of summer rentals across Ontario.

Navigate the competitive market with the help of Ontario’s leading realtors. Whether you are looking to buy, sell, or scout your next retreat, explore listings and discover how to secure your ultimate getaway. For those looking for a quintessential cottage escape, offers a wide selection of summer rentals across Ontario. General Store: Shop local and discover a curated selection of handcrafted Canadian-made artisanal décor and cottage-ready finds exclusive to the show.

Shop local and discover a curated selection of handcrafted Canadian-made artisanal décor and cottage-ready finds exclusive to the show. Great Outdoors: The scaly and crawly creatures of cottage country are back! Scales Nature Park, sponsored by Subaru. Visitors can enjoy an up-close look at these incredible creatures, including snakes, frogs and turtles, while learning about their unique behaviours, habitats, and conservation from the park’s expert team.

Cottage Life Booth: Check out the new look of Cottage Life magazine, and chat with the wordsmiths who bring every issue to life. With Cottage Life TV now in Free Preview, relax in a Muskoka chair by the campfire and check out this season’s must-see programming. Plus, shop for exclusive merchandise and unique cottage keepsakes, and enjoy complimentary embroidery from Friday to Sunday, presented by Game of Wool: Britain’s Best Knitter, now airing on Makeful.

Dock Party: The show’s signature full-size dock returns as the ultimate social destination. Guests can relax with a drink from Canadian Club or -196 Vodka Seltzer, enjoy daily live music from a variety of musicians from Cottage Country Concerts, and get a boost from the complimentary charging stations provided by Orbit Marine Insurance.

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