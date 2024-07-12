River Mill Park Washroom Completed For When Nature Calls

Installation of the prefabricated building for the River Mill Park Washroom has been completed, followed by landscaping and other works to prepare the site for operations. The washrooms are now open for public use. The Town is planning a grand opening ceremony at a later date.

The new washroom building has two bathrooms and is self-cleaning (it automatically cleans, dries and disinfects the toilet and its surrounding space using UV light after each use).

The River Mill Park Washroom project was made possible due to a generous donation from the Conner Family.

The Town would like to thank residents for their patience with parking disruptions during construction.