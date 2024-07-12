Public Warning: Crypto Currency Scam

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Cyber-Enabled Fraud Team is assisting in an investment scam investigation where victims are losing hundreds of thousands of dollars in fake crypto currency investments.

Investigators are warning the public not to engage with the following websites:

· www[.]How2Crypto[.]com

· www[.]How2Crypto[.]net

If you or someone you know has had dealings with the mentioned websites, please contact your local police service and the Canadian Anti-Fraud Center at 1-888-495-8501 / antifraudcenter.ca

Protect yourself:

· Once you send your crypto, it is gone.

· Government agencies do not accept cryptocurrencies.

· Conduct your own due diligence, ask questions and do your research before sending anyone your crypto.